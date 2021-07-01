Haw Par Villa reopens after nine-month closure for upgrading works

SINGAPORE - Popular local attraction Haw Par Villa reopened on Thursday (July 1), after a nine-month closure for upgrading.

The theme park in Pasir Panjangwas closed in October last year for works that included enhanced night lighting, and ventilation for the 10 Courts of Hell diorama. Conservation work was also done on the sculptures.

The 10 Courts of Hell is one of the attractions in Haw Par Villa that depicts in detail the punishments in the afterlife that would await the souls of sinners. It is currently stated as closed on the park's website.

The theme park was initially slated to reopen in April. But the park operator, Journeys, needed more time to "further enhance its offerings", the Singapore Tourism Board's executive director for attractions, entertainment and tourism concept development, Ms Jean Ng, said earlier.

Haw Par Villa also said in a Facebook post on June 25 that Hell's Museum, one of its upcoming attractions, will open in October. It could not keep to the original schedule of opening in August because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The operating hours for the theme park is from 9am to 10.30pm. Admission is free.