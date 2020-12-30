Have an otterly fun time at Otah's pop-up

Fans of Singapore's favourite mammal, the much-loved otter, have a new attraction they can flock to.

Called Otah & Friends, the pop-up is located at Gardens by the Bay's Bayfront Plaza and involves a hide-and-seek game in which players are tasked with finding Otah, a cartoon version of an otter.

While on their search for Otah, players will wander through the cartoon character's home - a 2,500 sq ft space decked out in shades of pink and blue.

Visitors can hunt for clues that will lead them to Otah, while admiring decorations such as little framed photos of Otah taking a bath, catching fish or going on other adventures.

To end the experience on a sweet note, visitors can feast on lemonade and cookies baked by home-grown bakery Whiskdom.

The pop-up, created by local content company El Masnou, will run until Feb 26.

Tickets are priced at $15 per person, but groups of five pay a special rate of $12 per person.