Grocer, restaurant ramping up logistics for New Year's Eve after unfulfilled orders on Christmas Eve

Collin's Grille saw snaking lines and disgruntled customers waiting for hours to collect their orders on Christmas Eve.
Collin's Grille saw snaking lines and disgruntled customers waiting for hours to collect their orders on Christmas Eve. PHOTO: SINGAPORE ATRIUM SALE/FACEBOOK
Updated
Published
46 min ago
SINGAPORE - When Mr Leong Jia Wei and his group of five friends did not receive the pre-cooked turkey they had ordered for a pre-Christmas dinner from boutique online grocer The New Grocer on Dec 23, they desperately tried contacting the company for an update on their delivery.

"We reached out to them, but we were met with radio silence, except for a WhatsApp asking us for the order number. But there was no subsequent communication," said Mr Leong, 28, who works as a strategy analyst at a bank. It was his first time ordering from the company.

