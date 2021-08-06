Grant extended for hawkers to defray food delivery costs: Amy Khor

SINGAPORE - More support will be given to hawkers to defray the costs of using food delivery services, as such platforms continue to remain popular with diners amid Covid-19 restrictions.

The Food Delivery Support Scheme (FDSS), which provides one-time $500 cash assistance to cooked-food stallholders, will be reintroduced on Friday (Aug 6).

During a visit to Hong Lim Market and Food Centre on Friday, Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Amy Khor said the scheme will boost the efforts of a workgroup helping hawkers to get onto online delivery platforms.

She said: "This will complement their in-store businesses, especially when dine-in is restricted."

The workgroup, the SG Together Alliance for Action - Online Ordering for Hawkers, started in June this year. The workgroup comprises members representing the hawker community, as well as food ordering and delivery platform companies.

Eligible hawkers can log into NEA's Hawkers Online Portal using Singpass to apply for the grant. The money can be used to offset fees to get on board platforms, or commissions, for instance.

The FDSS was introduced in April last year, and ended in December. More than 1,300 hawkers took up the grant.

Minister of State for Communications and Information Tan Kiat How, who was also at the visit, said some hawkers had told him that business has been tough and that there are not that many customers opting for takeaway.

He added that some food delivery platforms have also lowered their commission fees and delivery charges to support hawkers during these difficult times.

While at the hawker centre, Dr Khor also spoke to stallholders about the importance of vaccination.

She said about 91 per cent of the stallholders, assistants and cleaners at markets and hawker centres managed by the National Environment Agency or its appointed operators have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

A total of 81 per cent are fully vaccinated.