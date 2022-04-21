Giant to lower price of eggs until Hari Raya on May 3

Supermarket chain Giant Singapore will cut the price of its Giant Farm Fresh Eggs from today until Hari Raya Aidilfitri on May 3.

The price of a tray of 30 eggs will drop from $7.50 to $6.50.

"Despite rising commodity and supplier cost pressures, as well as price fluctuations due to the ongoing pandemic and global conflicts, Giant remains committed in supporting Singaporeans through these challenging times," it said in a statement.

The promotion will be available across all Giant Singapore stores and on the Cart app, with a limit of two trays per customer.

Egg prices have risen of late because of a viral outbreak that hit one of Singapore's largest egg producers, the Ukraine conflict and the increasing costs of chicken feed, energy and transport.

Local supermarket chain FairPrice also said yesterday that it has given its housebrand eggs a discount of 55 cents, which will last till next Wednesday. Its Pasar Fresh Eggs now cost $6.95 for 30 eggs, down from $7.50.

