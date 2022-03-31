Giant supermarket adds 149 items to its list of discounted essentials, extends lower prices campaign

SINGAPORE - Supermarket chain Giant has added almost 150 essential products to its list of items that are sold at about 20 per cent cheaper than average.

With the new items on the list, shoppers now pay less for over 800 fresh food items, and personal care and household essentials at the supermarket.

The list is part of the supermarket's campaign to support Singaporeans in addressing the rising costs of living and inflation.

Its operator, DFI Retail Group, said on Thursday (March 31) that the Lower Prices That Last campaign - launched in September 2020 to help customers weather the Covid-19 pandemic - will be extended for another six months.

Under this campaign, shoppers can enjoy savings of up to 22 per cent on everyday essentials, and savings of up to 10 per cent on their basket compared with key competitors said DFI, which also runs supermarket chain Cold Storage.

The discounts are always available and not tied to particular days of the week.

The prices of items under the campaign have also been kept stable despite inflation and fluctuations in the supply chain, added the group.

Based on customer feedback, 149 new items have been added to the list. They include Milo Gao Kosong tins, Meadows dishwashing liquid and Fab laundry powder.

Mamypoko Airfit Diapers now costs $ 19.50, which is 25 per cent cheaper than its original price of $ 25.95; while a one-litre bottle of Johnson's Baby Bath costs $ 5.95, 30 per cent cheaper than its original price of $ 8.55.

Among the top 10 most popular items on the campaign's list are Ecuador Vannamei prawns that cost $1 per 100g; Fuji apples from China that sell for $2.50 for five apples; and a litre of Meadows full cream milk that costs $1.95.

Mr Chris Bush, DFI's chief executive for South-east Asia food business, said: "We understand that these are challenging times for Singaporeans. From a progressive rise in costs across the board, to the impending goods and services tax (GST) hike in 2023, our customers are increasingly concerned about the rising costs of living and the impact on their quality of life.

"We continue to work closely with our global diversified supplier partner base to provide customers with as much variety and supply of essential products as possible, all at the lowest prices to drive the most savings."

The group also said it would continue to offer an additional 3 per cent store-wide discount on weekdays to seniors above 60 years old.

Earlier in March, FairPrice supermarkets and hypermarkets launched a weekly Stretch Your Dollar discount programme, where shoppers get a 5 per cent discount on 100 staples such as rice, oil and vegetables every Friday.

FairPrice also has existing discount schemes for the Pioneer Generation, Merdeka Generation, seniors and Community Health Assist Scheme (Chas) card holders from Mondays to Thursdays.