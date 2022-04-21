Giant Singapore to lower egg prices till Hari Raya

FairPrice also said it has given its housebrand eggs a discount of 55 cents, which will last till April 27, 2022. ST PHOTO: SAMUEL ANG
Business Correspondent
Updated
Published
58 min ago

SINGAPORE - Supermarket Giant Singapore will cut the price of its Giant Farm Fresh Eggs from Thursday (April 21) until Hari Raya Aidilfitri on May 3.

The price of a tray of 30 eggs will drop from $7.50 to $6.50.

"Despite rising commodity and supplier cost pressures, as well as price fluctuations due to the ongoing pandemic and global conflicts, Giant remains committed in supporting Singaporeans through these challenging times," it said in a statement.

The promotion will be available across all Giant Singapore stores, including the Cart app, with a limit of two trays per customer.

Egg prices have risen of late because of a viral outbreak that hit one of Singapore's largest egg producers, the Ukraine conflict and the increasing costs of chicken feed, energy and transport.

Local supermarket chain FairPrice also said on Wednesday that it has given its housebrand eggs a discount of 55 cents, which will last till April 27.

Its Pasar Fresh Eggs now cost $6.95 for 30 eggs, down from $7.50.

More On This Topic
Egg prices continue to rise even as local farm supply recovers after viral outbreak
No shortage of eggs in S'pore, but prices likely to remain high

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top