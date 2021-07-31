Get carried away by orchids at the Gardens

Just in time for National Day, a new orchid-centric exhibition called Orchid Haven opened to the public yesterday at the Cloud Forest in Gardens by the Bay.

The 280 sq m space, the first majorly revamped spot in the Cloud Forest since 2017, will have more than a thousand orchids on show at any one time.

It will host both permanent exhibits and changing displays, the first of which is titled Flight Of The Moth Orchid.

The cascading display of more than 800 Phalaenopsis orchids of 17 taxonomic groups is in tribute to the flower whose form resembles that of a moth in flight.

The orchids in this display have been arranged to show how the Phalaenopsis' appearance has evolved through the years - from its original look to the distinct and dramatic characteristics that breeders have coaxed out of hybrids, said Gardens by the Bay.

Phalaenopsis hybrids are known for their bright colours, peculiar patterns and markings, as well as floral mutations that result in even more stunning varieties.

The orchid is popular among both breeders and orchid lovers.

Work on the Orchid Haven began last year, but was delayed due to the pandemic. The new space is about three times the size of the original area for changing orchid displays, which were highly popular and had sometimes included rare orchids from Central and South America, and East Asia.

It will feature orchids from Gardens by the Bay's extensive and diverse collection, and its orchid hybridisation programme, whenever those are in bloom.

The park's chief executive Felix Loh said: "Our latest creation Orchid Haven is a way for our horticulturists to pay tribute to the nation on its 56th birthday, and amid the current setback, the Flight of the Moth Orchid display expresses our confidence that Singapore will soar again in our battle against the pandemic."

Minister for National Development Desmond Lee attended the launch of Orchid Haven last night.

The launch also featured a virtual talk for orchid enthusiasts by Professor Alex Chang from the Department of Horticulture and Landscape Architecture at National Taiwan University, who shared tips on growing Phalaenopsis orchids.