Genting Dream to sail again on June 15, fitted with first internationally halal-certified kitchen on cruise ship

SINGAPORE - After a change in management, Genting Dream will set sail on its maiden voyage on Wednesday night (June 15) with new features, including the world's first internationally halal-certified kitchen on a cruise liner.

For its first trip, a three-day, two-night cruise to nowhere, the ship will sail at half-capacity to ensure smooth operations. Along with the crew, this means close to 3,000 individuals on board.

"It's important to start the new brand correctly," said Mr Michael Goh, president and head of international sales of Resorts World Cruises, in an exclusive interview with The Straits Times.

"So for the first few cruises, we're not looking at filling up the ship... Instead, we're trying to manage it at 50 per cent to make sure our guests get the full experience."

The first sailing comes after a troubled few months at the start of the year, when Dream Cruises, the ship's then owner, applied to be wound up in February after its parent company, Genting Hong Kong, folded.

It stopped operating its vessel, World Dream, in Singapore, leaving thousands of customers in the lurch and demanding refunds.

Resorts World Cruises - owned by Malaysian tycoon Lim Kok Thay - later stepped in to offer credits to affected customers.

Bookings for cruises aboard Genting Dream kicked off on May 18.

Despite the hiccups, there has already been a strong response from both the domestic and international markets.

"Besides the domestic response, we've been getting a very good response from the overseas market... for example, we got 22,000 cabin bookings from India alone within less than three weeks of announcing (our relaunch)," added Mr Goh.

As part of the relaunch, Genting Dream has introduced some new features on board.

The ship is now the first OIC/SMIIC (Organisation of Islamic Cooperation/ Standards and Metrology Institute for Islamic Countries) standard halal-friendly cruise ship in the world and will serve farm-to-fork halal meals out of a certified kitchen on board.

Halal food items will take up some sections of the buffet spread in one of the ship's biggest restaurants, The Lido, which has more than 500 seats.