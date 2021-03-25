Gardens by the Bay sakura season extended till April 11

SINGAPORE - Visitors to Gardens by the Bay will have three extra weeks to enjoy the popular peach and cherry blossoms display, with the Sakura Featuring Hello Kitty floral display running till April 11.

Due to the ephemeral nature of the blooms, the annual sakura season previously ran for a total of three weeks at the gardens.

But this year's display, which opened on March 1, was marked by a delay in the shipment of cherry blossom trees from Europe.

This was because of disruptions in the shipping industry, Gardens by the Bay said on Wednesday (March 24).

Speciality sakura trees from Japan had arrived as scheduled.

Gardens by the Bay said that the trees from Europe, which arrived two weeks ago, have since been incorporated into the floral display.

Visitors will need to pre-purchase timed-entry tickets online from Gardens by the Bay's website or via its smartphone app.

The $100 digital SingapoRediscovers Vouchers, issued by the Singapore Tourism Board, can also be used.

It allows admission into Cloud Forest, OCBC Skyway and Flower Dome, which houses the Sakura Featuring Hello Kitty floral display.

For updates on the state of the flowers blooming, visitors can check Gardens by the Bay's Facebook and Telegram channel.

Sakura Featuring Hello Kitty will open from 9am to 9pm daily.

Timed-entry tickets for local residents to Flower Dome are $12 for adults, $8 for seniors aged 60 and above and $8 for children aged three to 12.

Tickets for non-residents cost $20 for adults and $12 for children.



Sakura Featuring Hello Kitty will open from 9am to 9pm daily. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

