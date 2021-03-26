Gardens by the Bay extends sakura season till April 11

A delay in shipment of cherry blossom trees from Europe means visitors to Gardens by the Bay will have more time to enjoy the popular peach and cherry blossom display, until April 11.

Due to the ephemeral nature of the blooms, the annual sakura season previously ran for a total of three weeks at the gardens.

This year's display began on March 1, which meant it should have ended a few days ago.

Speciality sakura trees from Japan, chosen primarily for their unique forms, arrived as scheduled, but the cherry blossom trees shipment from Europe was affected by disruptions in the shipping industry, Gardens by the Bay said on Wednesday.

The cherry blossom trees arrived two weeks ago.

Visitors will need to pre-purchase timed-entry tickets online from Gardens by the Bay's website or smartphone app.

The $100 digital SingapoRediscovers Vouchers issued by the Singapore Tourism Board can be used for admission into Cloud Forest, OCBC Skyway and Flower Dome, which houses the Sakura Featuring Hello Kitty floral display.

For updates on the state of the flowers blooming, visitors can check Gardens by the Bay's Facebook page and Telegram channel.

VISIT THE DISPLAY

• Sakura Featuring Hello Kitty is open from 9am to 9pm daily.

• Timed-entry tickets for local residents to Flower Dome are $12 for adults, $8 for seniors aged 60 and above and $8 for children aged three to 12.

• Tickets for non-residents cost $20 for adults and $12 for children.