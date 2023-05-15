Furniture store Crate & Barrel to exit Singapore after May 31

SINGAPORE – American furniture and homeware brand Crate & Barrel is exiting Singapore after 10 years, with its last day of business on May 31.

Announcing its exit on social media on Monday, the brand said that both its Ion Orchard store and online retail store would be shuttering at the end of the month.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, a Crate & Barrel spokesman said: “We are closing down as the franchise agreement was not renewed by the US headquarters with us.”

“There are currently no plans for Crate & Barrel to return to Singapore,” the spokesman added.

The brand is offering discounts of up to 40 per cent in both its physical and online stores till May 31.

“This is the worst news to start the week ever,” said Facebook user Christel Quek, who left a comment on the brand’s social media page. “I normally love discounts but not for this reason!”

Best known for its collection of furniture, kitchenware and home accessories, Crate & Barrel shut its five-storey flagship store at Orchard Gateway @ Emerald in November 2019.

Its Ion Orchard store, which opened in 2013 and spans two floors, was the brand’s first store in Asia.

Crate & Barrel’s exit comes months after Swedish fast-fashion retailer H&M closed its two-storey outlet, also in Ion Orchard, in March, after a run of more than a decade.