Fully booked Sentosa attractions: Getting refunds for tickets has caveats

SINGAPORE - With some attractions in Sentosa fully booked in the last week of December, many customers who bought tickets or passes were not able to use them as a result, if they did not book a time slot.

Some customers have tried to get a refund but there are caveats.

Q. How can I get a refund?

A: All attraction tickets bought through the Sentosa Online Store, including the Sentosa Fun Pass, are non-refundable. But refunds may be issued to customers on a case-by-case basis with valid reasons.

For Universal Studios Singapore and the SEA Aquarium, all tickets sold are non- refundable but guests can e-mail Resorts World Sentosa at enquiries@rwsentosa.com to change the date of their visit.

Tickets bought from the five authorised booking platforms using the SingapoRediscovers vouchers scheme are all non-refundable.

Whether tickets can be refunded depends on the terms and conditions of individual attractions and their arrangements with the booking platforms.

For instance, bungee operator AJ Hackett Sentosa will issue full refunds for cancellations made at least 24 hours before the selected activity date when consumers book via Klook.

Q. How can I protect myself?

A: The Consumers Association of Singapore (Case) said those who are looking to buy attraction tickets or passes should take note of the following:

• Find out if the attraction requires a time slot booking before buying any tickets or passes. Such tickets are valid only for a specific date and time slot while others are valid for a fixed period of time.

• Check if tickets entitle customers to all attractions or only some.

• Know that the availability of attractions will vary. Consumers are advised to manage their expectations, especially during peak periods, to avoid being disappointed.

• Consumers with unresolved disputes can call Case for assistance via its hotline on 6100-0315 or by visiting its website.