Freshly-brewed drinks, bubble tea, juices to carry Nutri-Grade labels indicating sugar level

SINGAPORE - Freshly-prepared drinks such as coffee, tea, juices and bubble tea must carry Nutri-Grade labels indicating their nutrition value from the end of 2023.

Customisable drinks from automated beverage dispensers will also come under the Nutri-Grade labelling system, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Monday.

The labelling regulations, which are aimed at reducing Singaporeans’ sugar intake, first came into effect in Dec 30 2022.

Then, only pre-packaged drinks and those sold from automatic beverage dispensers had to indicate nutrition values based on sugar and saturated fat content.

Grades range from A to D, with D being the unhealthiest.

On the extension of labelling requirements, MOH said: “The measures aim to further reduce the population’s sugar intake as freshly-prepared beverages are another large and growing source of sugar in Singaporeans’ diets.”

From the end of 2023, the labelling system will be applicable to freshly brewed coffee or tea, freshly squeezed juices, freshly blended smoothies, bubble tea, freshly prepared herbal drinks, and beverages dispensed from machines.

More labelling requirements will also be introduced to the existing categories.

Any drink with a C or D grade must display its Nutri-Grade label next to its listing on physical or online menus or sales lists. A simplified Nutri-Grade mark with the grade and sugar percentage can be used.