The use of preservatives in food made headlines recently when the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) suspended the operations of nine kueh manufacturers last month over the improper use of benzoic acid and sorbic acid.

The suspension was the result of checks by the agency on 28 major kueh makers from April to last month, after SFA detected high levels - more than two to eight times the regulatory limit - of benzoic acid in the products of two other kueh makers in March.