Five-star hotel stays, priority boarding and extra baggage allowance: How to enjoy premium travel perks

If you have ever arrived to snaking queues at the boarding gate or waited too long for your bags to appear on the luggage carousel, you are not alone. Even minor inconveniences like having to pay for extra luggage after a big shopping spree can put a dampener on any trip.

However, with the right credit card, you can avoid such inconveniences when you travel — even if you choose to fly economy.

While basic travel benefits like lounge access are common for most credit cards today, the American Express Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer (Amex KrisFlyer) Ascend Card ups the ante by being the only credit card that offers a fast track to Singapore Airlines’ KrisFlyer Elite Gold membership tier. With this, comes a slew of perks that promise to smoothen every journey ahead.

Here’s how you can travel in style and comfort for your next holiday or work trip.

Elevate your next holiday

Looking to stock up on skincare products in Korea or take advantage of the exchange rate with a shopping spree in Japan over the next few months? Or perhaps a longer holiday to Europe is on the cards. No matter where you decide, extra luggage space is always appreciated.

With the KrisFlyer Elite Gold membership, you enjoy an extra 20kg baggage allowance, free of charge – which means plenty of room for all your shopping.