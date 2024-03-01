Five-star hotel stays, priority boarding and extra baggage allowance: How to enjoy premium travel perks

If you have ever arrived to snaking queues at the boarding gate or waited too long for your bags to appear on the luggage carousel, you are not alone. Even minor inconveniences like having to pay for extra luggage after a big shopping spree can put a dampener on any trip.
However, with the right credit card, you can avoid such inconveniences when you travel — even if you choose to fly economy.
While basic travel benefits like lounge access are common for most credit cards today, the American Express Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer (Amex KrisFlyer) Ascend Card ups the ante by being the only credit card that offers a fast track to Singapore Airlines’ KrisFlyer Elite Gold membership tier. With this, comes a slew of perks that promise to smoothen every journey ahead.
Here’s how you can travel in style and comfort for your next holiday or work trip.
Elevate your next holiday
Looking to stock up on skincare products in Korea or take advantage of the exchange rate with a shopping spree in Japan over the next few months? Or perhaps a longer holiday to Europe is on the cards. No matter where you decide, extra luggage space is always appreciated.
With the KrisFlyer Elite Gold membership, you enjoy an extra 20kg baggage allowance, free of charge – which means plenty of room for all your shopping.
Travelling can be frazzling on the senses, especially if you are jet setting to a faraway destination. As a KrisFlyer Elite Gold member, you get access to more than 1,000 Star Alliance Gold lounges around the world, even when you fly in Premium Economy or Economy Class.
For a limited time, the Amex KrisFlyer Ascend Card allows you to fast track to the KrisFlyer Elite Gold membership tier to enjoy these benefits when you travel. While the tier is usually awarded through air miles flown, this fast track promotion takes into account your spend on all eligible purchases as well.
The Amex KrisFlyer Ascend Card itself also offers four complimentary passes each year to any participating Sats Premier Lounge in Singapore and Plaza Premium Lounges around the world, so you can wait for your flight in comfort.
Cardmembers also get to enjoy a complimentary one-night stay each year at participating Hilton properties in Asia Pacific, including Conrad, its premium arm. If you’re making travel plans, how about escaping to a gorgeous island retreat? You could redeem a return trip for two to Bali* with up to 37,000 KrisFlyer miles given to new cardmembers, and check into the Conrad Bali for your free night’s stay.
Of course, don’t forget to purchase your air tickets and accumulate all your overseas shopping expenses using the same Amex KrisFlyer Ascend Card. Earn two KrisFlyer miles for every dollar spent on Singapore Airlines flight bookings, in addition to no cap on eligible overseas transactions during the months of June and December. Before you know it, you will be racking up KrisFlyer miles for your next holiday.
Fuss-free travel
Whether travelling for business or leisure, the last thing you want to contend with is delays. With the KrisFlyer Elite Gold membership comes added perks for a smoother travel experience, so you can get to your destination with peace of mind.
For starters, you get priority service at specially designated check-in counters, and can speed through security checks using dedicated lanes available at more than 150 global locations.
This leaves you more time to unwind at the airport lounges before you head to the boarding gate, where you will be invited to board the plane before other passengers, even when travelling in Premium Economy Class or Economy Class. When you land, priority baggage handling helps you get your bags faster, and onwards to your destination sooner.
Here’s how you can make these privileges an ongoing feature of your travel experience: From now until May 31, new and existing Amex KrisFlyer Ascend Card members can be fast tracked to KrisFlyer Elite Gold with $12,500 on all eligible purchases, including a minimum spending of $2,500 on eligible Singapore Airlines flight bookings. The usual qualification requirement is $15,000 spent on Singapore Airlines flight bookings for new cardmembers only.
This means you just need to accumulate a few big purchases, such as signing up for a multi-year gym membership or buying new furniture for your home within the next three months to qualify. Otherwise, you can also purchase air tickets for the whole family on Singapore Airlines to meet the spend requirement.