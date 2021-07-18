Fishery port closure: All fishmongers to be tested for Covid-19

A Covid-19 outbreak at Jurong Fishery Port has led to its closure for two weeks, and the Ministry of Health (MOH) is requiring fishmongers to be tested for the coronavirus to prevent clusters forming at markets and food centres.

A day after a cluster was detected at Hong Lim Market and Food Centre, several cases were also uncovered at Chong Boon Market and Food Centre in Ang Mo Kio, leading to its closure until Aug 1, MOH said last night.

It has also found cases among fishmongers working at 11 other places, including Amoy Street Food Centre, Chong Pang Market and Food Centre, Geylang Serai Malay Market and Bukit Timah Wet Market.

"Our epidemiological investigations found that they are likely to have been infected through contact with stallholders at Jurong Fishery Port," said MOH. "As there is risk of transmission to other markets and food centres, we are conducting aggressive contact tracing, quarantine and testing to ringfence the cases and prevent further spread."

Fishmongers from all markets would receive an SMS Health Risk Warning, and will be required under the law to get tested, MOH added.

The closure of the fishery port until July 31 saw businesses scrambling to make alternative arrangements yesterday, while shoppers rushed to wet markets to buy fish. The long lines resulted in several stalls selling out early, with some suppliers also announcing on social media that they would not be accepting new orders.

MOH last night advised visitors to markets and food centres to avoid crowds and to do their marketing during off-peak hours or at supermarkets, and to strictly observe social distancing measures.

