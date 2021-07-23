F&B and beauty sectors adjust to mandatory testing

For one food and beverage (F&B) business, mandatory Covid-19 tests for employees, in place since July 15, have become a part of its standard operating procedure, even as dining in is no longer allowed under tightened measures that kicked in yesterday.

As the Jigger & Pony Group pivots back to takeaway and delivery across its five outlets, co-founder Indra Kantono said: "Not doing so is not an option, as we need every dollar of revenue we can get just to survive another month of no-dine-in restrictions."

The group, whose outlets include award-winning cocktail bar Jigger & Pony at Amara Singapore and Italian-inspired restaurant Caffe Fernet at Customs House, will be offering everything from bottled cocktails to Italian food till the restrictions are lifted after Aug 18.

The fast and easy test (FET), to be done every 14 days, is mandatory for those who work in settings with unmasked customers.

Under phase two (heightened alert), affected businesses include F&B establishments offering deliveries and takeaways, and beauty industry businesses providing personal care services.

About 150 of Jigger & Pony's employees, whether they are part of the service team or not, will be tested before their shifts to keep both staff and customers safe.

To prepare them, the group came up with an instructional step-by-step video so everyone would be clear about the procedure for self-testing with antigen rapid test (ART) kits.

Tests are done via live video calls or on-site with each outlet's FET supervisors, who ensure that everyone has a negative result before starting the shift.

The FET kits are sponsored by the Government for the first three months.

But Mr Kantono said extra manpower and hours have to be dedicated to the testing. There are also concerns about the additional cost of purchasing kits regularly for the tests after the first three months.

"For our company, this would roughly be around $3,600 to $4,200 per month," he said.

Other businesses, like medical aesthetics company Only Group, have a much smaller pool to monitor for the tests.

The group has 30 client-facing staff in eight medical aesthetic clinics islandwide, and testing is done on-site before the start of shifts, with managers supervising the tests to ensure accuracy.

All its outlets are still open as they provide procedures for face, skin, body and hair, rather than conventional facial treatments.

"The FET regimen will form a part of our daily operations, and we do not foresee any difficulties as the safety of our team and our customers takes priority," said chief executive Adren How.

However, about 30 per cent of appointments with the group's outlets have been postponed since the announcement of the return to phase two (heightened alert).

While Mr How accepts the necessity of the Government's start-and-stop approach, he feels that vaccinated and unvaccinated customers should be differentiated.

"No Covid-19 cluster was ever formed in (the beauty) industry, therefore this heightened alert, where the vaccinated and unvaccinated are restricted equally, does not sit well with many," he said.

"As more of the population moves towards being vaccinated, we do not understand why such drastic measures must be taken, instead of having different measures for the vaccinated and unvaccinated."

He added: "We more than welcome government support measures since phase two (heightened alert) does have an impact (on our business) to a certain extent."

Mr Kantono is also hoping for "significantly more government support to cover business costs and cash flow crunches" for F&B businesses pivoting to delivery and takeaway.

He said the group's revenue fell 90 per cent during the last phase two (heightened alert) period from mid-May to the middle of last month.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said the tightened measures were necessary because of the extent of the Jurong Fishery Port cluster.

"This is most worrying, and we are at risk of an uncontrollable rise in cases, which could potentially result in many severe illnesses or even deaths," he warned.

"So we need to pre-emptively tighten up social activities."