Families head to restaurants on first day of relaxed curbs

Some families took the opportunity to eat together in restaurants as the new dine-in rule for households kicked in yesterday.

But one restaurant also had to turn away groups that did not meet the new criterion.

From yesterday, up to five fully vaccinated people from the same household are allowed to dine at the same table at food and beverage (F&B) establishments.

Before the rule was eased, not being able to share food or take care of younger children across split tables had made dining out difficult, families said.

Hawker centres and coffee shops are not part of this easing for now, as they are unable to check diners' details, but the authorities are prepared to include them once additional control measures are put in place.

The maximum group size for dining for those not from the same household remains at two.

When The Straits Times visited shopping centres Tampines Mall and Tampines 1 at around 11am yesterday, some families could be seen walking around or waiting to enter restaurants, although the malls were not crowded.

Among them was Ms Joan Sin, 40, who was in Tampines Mall to have lunch at sushi chain Genki Sushi with her husband and her 10-year-old daughter.

Ms Sin, who works in communications, said: "Before this rule, we didn't really eat out because we had to sit apart.

"It was quite hard to enjoy."

Nex shopping mall in Serangoon Central was crowded at lunchtime, with many families seen dining in restaurants.

There were queues at popular restaurants such as Collin's, Swensen's and Canton Paradise.

Finishing her lunch at Canton Paradise was assistant procurement manager Leow Seow Wee, who was with her husband, her seven-year-old son, her mother-in-law and her domestic helper.

Ms Leow, 45, said the family stopped dining out often as some restaurants would seat the family members far apart to prevent them from intermingling.

She does not mind having to show her identity card (IC) for checks, but had to remind her helper to have her work permit with her.

Meanwhile, restaurants are hopeful that the easing of restrictions would draw more customers, especially during weekends.

Logistical issues, such as having to rearrange seating, will be slightly tricky, but they are adapting well, F&B outlets said.

The manager of iSteaks at Tampines 1, Mr Min Ko Ko, said the outlet was already checking diners' addresses before the easing of restrictions when they came in groups of more than two people to ensure that they were not breaking safe management rules.

While the restaurant was mostly empty around lunchtime, Mr Min said he is expecting a larger dinner crowd, and more patrons over the weekend.

For diners without ICs or who do not want to show them, PastaMania at Tampines Mall checks their addresses on the Singpass app, said the outlet's manager Bernadette Gutierrez.

Indian restaurant Pavilion Banana Leaf's manager Bimaljit Kaur has already encountered some customers trying to break the dine-in rule.

She said a group of five colleagues turned up at the Nex outlet claiming that they were from the same household, but could not show proof.

They ended up taking away their food.