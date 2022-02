The emergence of two videos on TikTok showing groceries whose weights were inaccurately labelled at NTUC FairPrice outlets has prompted questions online about whether consumers should verify the weight printed on labels at supermarkets before making a purchase.

The first video, posted on Feb 5 by user Nina Monzolevska, showed that a packet of chicken bought from the FairPrice Xtra outlet at Nex weighed 0.165kg, although it was labelled 0.224kg.