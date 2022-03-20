Events, F&B, hospitality sectors applaud eased Covid-19 rules but say recovery is limited

SINGAPORE - The events, food and beverage, and hospitality sectors - among the worst hit by the Covid-19 pandemic - applauded streamlined Covid-19 measures that kicked in on Tuesday (March 15).

But the recovery of these sectors will be limited, unless measures ease further, said industry insiders.

Changes like lifting specific attendance limits for events with fewer than 1,000 people and removing zoning requirements lower the costs of organising events, said Mr Edward Liu, managing director of events organiser Conference and Exhibition Management Services.

"Without the constraints, we could save on hiring more temporary staff to man the zones within exhibition halls and the deployment of safe distancing ambassadors," he said.

Mr Dylan Sharma, vice-president of advocacy and communications at the Singapore Association of Convention and Exhibition Organisers and Suppliers, said the meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (Mice) industry welcomed the streamlining, but recovery remains an ongoing journey.

"As we move towards an endemic Covid-19, scaling up business capacities to where it was pre-pandemic is not so straightforward," said Mr Sharma, citing the loss of talent to other industries as many pandemic-hit companies scaled back.

He also said the streamlining is relatively clear around social distancing requirements in settings with and without mask-wearing.

But he added: "There is a grey area as many events involve both components... yet what is allowed at an event is based on the strictest regulations that apply."

This means events management companies and organisers have their hands tied when it comes to organising events longer than half a day.

For instance, he said, it is "almost impossible" to hold conferences that last for a full day or multiple days without catered food.

Yet catering would mean the rest of the event has to adhere to stricter social distancing rules, even when masks are worn outside meal times.

Similar concerns were raised by Ms Margaret Heng, executive director of the Singapore Hotel Association (SHA).

She said the 160 member hotels of SHA hope rules for food and beverage services during business events can be less stringent.

Ms Heng said: "To expedite the industry's recovery, we should now address the need to improve revenue contribution from the banqueting and catering segment.

"With the recent streamlining of safe management measures, we have seen only a marginal increase in demand, especially for smaller event venues."

She added: "Ideally, we will soon be allowed to host larger table sizes beyond five persons to drive more food and beverage revenue for restaurants and event spaces."