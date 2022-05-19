Energy Market Authority seeks to issue two additional LNG import licences

SINGAPORE - Singapore is seeking to appoint two additional liquefied natural gas (LNG) importers to add to the four already supplying the city-state, in a bid to boost energy security.

The Energy Market Authority (EMA), which issues licences for importers, said on Thursday (May 19) that it has started the process to invite companies to submit their offers for the licence.

Proposals will be evaluated based on the ability of potential suppliers to provide reliable, secure and competitive supply of LNG to Singapore.

Proposals must be submitted by July 8.

The EMA noted that the move will "enhance competition and provide more options for gas buyers".

The new entrants will join Pavilion Energy Singapore, Shell Eastern Trading, ExxonMobil LNG AsiaPacific and Sembcorp Fuels (Singapore) as importers.

The country's plans to import more LNG come as no surprise as contracts for piped natural gas from Indonesia are due to expire before the end of the decade.

The country aims to position itself as an LNG trading hub for Asia as it seeks to capitalise on an expected rise in imports in the region, driven by depleting gas production and growing electricity demand.