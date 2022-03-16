Egg supply in Singapore stable, but prices likely to remain high

Rising egg prices in recent months are not the result of a shortage, but are due to higher chicken feed prices and logistic costs, and an overall rise in global inflation.

While a few consumers have reported seeing fewer eggs in some stores, supermarket chains including Sheng Siong and Prime explained this was because the shelves had not been restocked by staff yet.

The local egg supply contracted last month due to an outbreak of Newcastle disease at Seng Choon Farm, one of Singapore's three largest egg farms. This caused production to fall by 40 per cent to 50 per cent.

A FairPrice spokesman said this was a temporary disruption, and it has since ramped up supplies from other sources.

While supply in Singapore may fluctuate, supermarket chains and suppliers The Straits Times spoke to said the overall egg supply is stable as they rely on various sources to ensure adequate stock.

Mr Sng Kaijun, director of egg importer Dasoon, said supply for the company has been consistent in the past three months. Dasoon imports eggs from countries such as Malaysia, Poland, Thailand, Spain and Australia.

But while supply is adequate, consumers will have to continue to bear with rising prices. A check by The Straits Times yesterday showed that a tray of 30 eggs at both Sheng Siong and FairPrice costs $7.20, up from $6.15 last month.

FairPrice said the prices of eggs have increased over the past two months because of market factors in the current volatile environment, such as demand and supply, feed prices, logistic costs and general manpower shortages.

Seven of 12 consumers whom ST spoke to said they have noticed egg prices going up. The other five said they have not.

Retired administrative assistant Sophia Tan, 60, said she cut down on buying eggs when they became more expensive. She and her husband used to buy a tray of 10 eggs for about $2.40 every week.

"Nowadays, the price of eggs that I always buy has increased to almost $3. We don't work, so we need to be careful about our spending, and since the prices of eggs keep increasing, we decided not to eat so many eggs," said Madam Tan.

Food and beverage businesses are also feeling the pinch. Mr Mus Mohd Syed, a 62-year-old hawker at Mommy Rendang at Our Tampines Hub Hawker Centre, said his stall uses about 150 eggs a day.