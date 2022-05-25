Eateries scrambling to find other sources of fresh chicken

With a week to go before Malaysia's export ban on chickens kicks in, eateries here are scrambling and working with suppliers to find alternative sources of fresh chicken.

On Monday, Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that his country will halt the export of up to 3.6 million chickens a month from June 1, until domestic prices and production stabilise.

Eateries such as Taiwanese fried chicken chain Monga said Malaysia's decision will hit their businesses hard. The chain, which has three outlets here, gets its chicken solely from Malaysia.

Mr Lem Cheong, director of operations at Baoshi F&B Management, which owns the Monga chain here, said: "The F&B (food and beverage) industry has already taken a bad hit from Covid-19 and things have started getting better for us only recently... The ban is both untimely and brutal."

The price increase in chicken was immediate, with Baoshi's supplier saying the price would go up by $1.20 per kg as at yesterday.

"We are keeping our fingers crossed about the price hike after the ban kicks in, but we are expecting prices to triple," said Mr Cheong, adding that his company is actively sourcing alternatives.

According to the Singapore Food Agency (SFA), about one-third of Singapore's chicken supply is imported from Malaysia. The other major sources are Brazil and the United States.

SFA said on Monday it will work with stakeholders to activate supply chains to increase imports of chilled and frozen chicken from alternative sources, or draw from poultry stocks.

Both restaurants and hawkers whom The Straits Times spoke to said getting fresh chicken will be an issue, but frozen chicken should still be available.

Veteran chef Damian D'Silva, who runs multicultural heritage cuisine restaurant Rempapa in Paya Lebar, said: "Our supplier has indicated that it has already started sourcing from other countries, but even then, fresh chicken will be a problem because of transportation."

His menu includes several signature dishes that use fresh chicken from Johor. As for how switching to frozen chicken might affect taste, he said: "I think we all know the difference between fresh and frozen (chicken), and we just have to lower our expectations till things improve."

Several hawkers at 84 Marine Parade Central Market and Food Centre said they will not be affected by the ban as they use frozen chicken.

D'Authentic Nasi Lemak, for instance, uses frozen chicken bought from FairPrice.

Stall owner Sulaiman Abu, 62, said: "Overall, I don't think my business will decrease by much... even if I cannot sell chicken. My stall sells other things as well."

Others are not as confident about their business prospects in the coming months.

Ms Jane Yeo, who runs chicken rice stall Yi Lu Fa - which opened only a month ago - expects business to drop by 70 per cent to 80 per cent. All of the stall's chicken comes from Malaysia.

"I really hope that the Government can step in to help us because there is very little we can do," said Ms Yeo, who is in her 40s.

Big name brands are also assessing their options after the sudden announcement by the Malaysian government.

Fast-food chain KFC said it works with a diverse group of suppliers, and a portion of its chicken is from Malaysia. "Our team is working closely with our suppliers to continue serving chicken to our fans in Singapore," said its spokesman.

McDonald's, which has several chicken dishes on its menu, declined comment.

But smaller players such as home-based business Naked Chicken, which sells home-style fried chicken in limited quantities every week, are choosing to shut down for now.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Naked Chicken said it will cease operations indefinitely from next Monday as a direct result of the temporary Malaysian export ban, as it gets all its chicken from Johor Bahru.

Consumers whom ST spoke to are resigned to the fact that the cost of living is going up.

Financial manager Jesslyn Lee, 42, who has a family of four, said that while the price of chicken is increasing, it is not yet impacting her lifestyle much. "Maybe when it hits $6 for a regular plate of chicken rice, or over $15 for a whole spring chicken, I might start reconsidering (it as a staple in my family's diet)... For now, I guess it is okay."

• Additional reporting by Deon Loke and Ryan Goh