Earthen Pot chilli powder being recalled after cancer-causing toxins detected

SINGAPORE - A batch of chilli powder product is being recalled after high levels of a cancer-causing toxin were detected in it, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on Thursday (Sept 30).

Earthen Pot brand chilli powder by home-grown manufacturer Nims was found by the authority to contain aflatoxins exceeding permitted levels.

SFA has directed the manufacturer to recall the affected batch of the product.

Besides causing cancer, aflatoxins can also lead to birth defects or mutations, and exposure through food should be kept as low as possible, said SFA.

The toxin can occur in foods such as peanuts as a result of fungal contamination before and after harvest, due to warm and humid conditions.

Customers who have bought the affected product are advised to not consume it.

Those who have consumed it and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice, SFA said.

Customers can also contact the store they purchased the product at if they have inquiries.

To reduce the chances of exposure to these toxins, consumers should reject any food product that have unclean, opened or damaged packaging.

They should also discard any food that looks mouldy, damp, shrivelled or discoloured, according to the SFA website.