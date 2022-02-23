Dunkin' Donuts outlets here closed till further notice due to 'operational issues'

SINGAPORE - All Dunkin' Donuts outlets here have been closed temporarily.

In a post on Facebook on Tuesday (Feb 22), the American doughnut chain said its Singapore outlets will be "closed for now" due to operational issues.

"The health of our customers and team are our top priority," it said.

"We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused."

It added that it will be contacting customers with outstanding orders with refund details, and told everyone to keep well and stay healthy.

Dunkin' Donuts has 19 stores here listed on its website.

Its first store at Ion Orchard was launched here in 2009.

The chain is best known for its Boston Kreme and glazed doughnuts.

In response to a comment on its Facebook post announcing the temporary closures, Dunkin' Donuts said it was unable to advise on when it will reopen.

But it said the disruption is expected to last about a week.

The Straits Times has contacted the chain for comment.