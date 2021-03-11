Dive feeding sessions at S.E.A Aquarium among Resorts World Sentosa highlights this March

SINGAPORE - Dive-feeding sessions will return to S.E.A. Aquarium on Saturday (March 13) with aquarists donning garlands and tropical grass skirts to hand-feed marine animals.

The Tiki Warrior Dive Feed, which is part of the aquarium's new The Sea of Tiki theme, will involve around 40,000 animals across 120 species being hand-fed at the Open Ocean Habitat.

The public feeding sessions have been on hold for about a year due to the pandemic.

Visitors will also be able to say hello to the aquarium's mascots - Mika, Mako and Manja - in their themed costumes during a meet-and-greet session and spot special tiki totem icons on a Tropical Trail.

Tickets for local residents will be $35 for adults aged 18 and above, $23 for those over 60, $28 for youth aged 13 to 17 and $23 for children four to 12.

Non-residents aged four to 12 pay $30, which is the same price for seniors, while those aged 13 to 59 pay $41.

More information on The Sea of Tiki is available at their website.

Universal Studios Singapore launched its Tropical Thrills theme on Thursday (March 11) where visitors can interact with stilt-walkers, hula dancers and characters such as those from Sesame Street, Despicable Me and the Minions films dressed in tropical island attire in a new meet-and-greet Tiki Time with the Stars!

They can also snap pictures with a joke-making tiki King Kahula during a new interactive photo opportunity Aloha Talk with King Kahula.



Guests pose with a manta ray mascot in tropical-themed outfits at the S.E.A. Aquarium, on March 11, 2021. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH



Universal Studios Singapore will open Thursday to Sunday each week as well as Monday (March 15), from 2pm to 9pm. Tickets for local residents are $66 for adults 18 and above, $43 for seniors 60 and above and $48 for those aged four to 17. Tickets for non-residents cost $81 for those aged 13 to 59, $43 for seniors and $61 for children aged four to 12.

The $100 digital SingapoRediscovers Vouchers issued by the Singapore Tourism Board can be used for admission into Universal Studios Singapore and S.E.A. aquarium.

More information can be found at this website.