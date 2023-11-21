Disney trinkets and katsu bowls: Weakening yen a chance for S’pore travellers to splurge in Japan

SINGAPORE – Social media executive Jillian Chang usually avoids buying theme park souvenirs when she travels abroad but she decided to splurge during a recent trip to Japan with her boyfriend.

With the Japanese yen falling against the Singapore dollar over the last few months, she threw caution to the wind and found herself snapping up all sorts of goodies in Tokyo.

Ms Chang, 24, said: “I found that I was willing to spend on items I didn’t really need, and buying food and souvenirs at Tokyo DisneySea.”

Her day of fun at the popular theme park cost her between $100 and $200, including food and souvenirs like a Monsters Inc popcorn bucket.

She said: “At one point, my boyfriend wanted to help buy for a friend a Canada Goose jacket because it was about $400 cheaper in Japan compared with the price in Singapore, after taking into account the exchange rate.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t go through with the purchase because the colour he wanted wasn’t available.”

Ms Chang, who went to Japan in early November, is one of countless Singaporeans who have gone on holiday to Japan recently or are making plans to go to the Land of the Rising Sun, in part due to the weakening yen.