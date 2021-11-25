Digital kiosks launched in Bukit Gombak, Clementi to help heartland minimarts reach customers 24/7

SINGAPORE - As part of a year-long pilot programme, 11 unmanned digital kiosks, stocked by family-run heartland minimarts, have been placed at Housing Board blocks in Bukit Gombak and Clementi.

The pilot was launched on Thursday (Nov 25) by Enterprise Singapore, HDB and the Federation of Merchants' Associations, Singapore, as part of efforts by the Heartland Digitalisation and Revitalisation Committee.

Among the first to participate in the pilot was Guan Meat Enterprise minimart in Bukit Gombak, which deployed three kiosks at Block 390 Bukit Batok West Avenue 5, and another four at Block 384 Bukit Batok West Avenue 5.

In Clementi, there are four kiosks, stocked by Kee Guan Huat Supermarket, at Block 312A Clementi Avenue 4.

Located at the void decks of these blocks, the 24-hour kiosks- which come in refrigerated and non-refrigerated versions - feature items ranging from canned and dried food items to daily household necessities such as detergent, and even headphones.

To make a purchase, users need to scan a QR code which is connected to an account that they have to register for with their credit card details.

Scanning the code will unlock the kiosk, which is equipped with artificial intelligence camera technology that detects movement when items are removed. The user's card will be charged accordingly once the door is locked again.

Minister of State for Trade and Industry Low Yen Ling and Senior Minister of State for National Development Sim Ann, who co-chair the Heartland Digitalisation and Revitalisation Committee, attended the launch on Thursday.

The committee supports heartland merchants in advancing their digitalisation efforts and expanding their revenue streams.

Ms Low later told The Straits Times on the sidelines: "When you talk about digitalisation, a lot of people think it's just e-commerce, but this is another interesting way to go digital and stay relevant with changing consumer demand.

"One of the common feedback from merchants is that they are all getting on in age and can't operate for 12 hours like they used to... They are worried that it will affect their takings and their reach, that they will lose customers.

"(The kiosks) are meant to help our HDB shops extend their reach and increase potential sales, and complement the existing minimart."

The kiosks track inventory in real time, as they are integrated with a back-end inventory management system that is automatically updated when purchases are made.

Minimart operators can analyse the data to manage inventory based on customer preferences.

"What is more powerful is the data analytics that will allow (merchants) to automatically track and gauge consumer demand and change their daily offerings," said Ms Low.

Her point was mirrored by Mr Oh Zhen Yu, 21, who sometimes assists his mother, Madam Huang Shu Ling, in running Guan Meat Enterprise.

The minimart, which opened in 2005, offers fresh vegetables, fruits and daily necessities ranging from canned food and drinks to household products.





Customers can sign up for an account through their phones and pick up items by themselves at any time of the day. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN



"The goods stocked in our kiosks now are bestsellers, but we will monitor the movement of items and replace slow-moving stocks with fast-moving ones," said Mr Oh, who is waiting to go to university.

"Since we are open only from 5am to 7pm, we're unable to compete with the large supermarkets, but at least (the kiosks) enable us to provide items to customers 24 hours a day, seven days a week."

Ms Low said her committee and the partners involved are keen to see the response to the pilot.

"(Shopkeepers) see this as a way of opening up more shops without additional manpower costs, so we have a pipeline of strong interest... but we will need to monitor the response and the feedback from the residents and shopkeepers," she added.

"We will scale it accordingly in due course."