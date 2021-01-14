Courts to take over Robinsons' space at The Heeren by Q1 2022, make it new flagship store

SINGAPORE - Home appliance megastore Courts will take over the prime retail space at The Heeren which was recently vacated by retail stalwart Robinsons last month, and make the outlet its new flagship store.

The flagship store will occupy all six storeys of The Heeren's retail space, making it Courts' largest outlet in Singapore when it opens in the first quarter of 2022.

When completed, the Heeren store will span 189,000 sq ft and replace the Tampines megastore as the chain's flagship outlet.

Its opening will also mark Nojima Corporation’s first overseas venture into a large-format store concept in a central location of Singapore. The Japanese consumer electronics giant acquired Courts in 2019.

Courts opened its first store in Orchard Road in 1974.

"We are looking forward to expanding our presence in Orchard Road to where it all began and raise the bar further in offering Singaporeans innovative and experiential retail experiences while shopping for electronics and home furnishings," said Courts Singapore chief executive Hoang Duc Thanh Matthew in a statement on Thursday (Jan 14).

On Dec 16, Robinsons closed its flagship store at The Heeren, followed shortly after by the closure of its last outlet at Raffles City last Saturday.

The department store announced on Oct 30 the closure of its last two outlets here, saying the decision to liquidate was prompted by a range of factors, including changing consumer tastes and cost pressures such as rent.



On Dec 16, 2020, Robinsons closed its flagship store at The Heeren. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



