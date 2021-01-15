Home appliance megastore Courts will take over all six storeys of The Heeren's retail space, which was vacated by Robinsons last month. The outlet at Orchard Road will be Courts' new flagship store here when it opens in the first quarter of next year.
Retail
Courts to take over Heeren space
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 15, 2021, with the headline 'Courts to take over Heeren space'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: