Retail

Courts to take over Heeren space

Courts will occupy all six storeys of The Heeren which was recently vacated by Robinsons.
Courts will occupy all six storeys of The Heeren which was recently vacated by Robinsons.PHOTOS: KELVIN CHNG, THE HEEREN
  • Published
    57 min ago

Home appliance megastore Courts will take over all six storeys of The Heeren's retail space, which was vacated by Robinsons last month. The outlet at Orchard Road will be Courts' new flagship store here when it opens in the first quarter of next year.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 15, 2021, with the headline 'Courts to take over Heeren space'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 