Renovation contractor took money from at least 10 people but did not complete works

SINGAPORE - At least 10 people purportedly fell prey to a renovation contractor who took their money but did not complete the promised works and became uncontactable.

They each paid between $300 and $1,700 in deposits or made full payment to the owner of NJ Building, Mr Nicholas Ong, whom they found through his Facebook posts advertising painting and waterproofing services.

Two people have filed police reports.

A consumer, who wanted to be known only as Mr Alex, 42, said he was stunned to find his new home in disarray after hiring Mr Ong to remove the wallpaper and paint the walls of his three-bedroom condominium unit last November.

"The wallpaper was torn down so roughly that plaster had come off in some areas. I was shocked and angry," he told The Straits Times, adding that he paid a $900 deposit for works that would have cost $1,800.

"No painting was done. I tried to call and message him but there was no reply," said Mr Alex, who made a police report and employed another contractor to finish the work for about $3,000.

Another consumer, who wanted to be known only as Ms Lee, 51, a centre manager at a tuition centre in East Coast, said the centre paid a $300 deposit to Mr Ong last December for a $400 job to supply and install LED lights at the centre.

She alleged: "He roughly stripped off the lights and left the wires dangling. He said he would come back to finish up, but he didn't, and I have not been able to contact him since."

The centre made a police report and then had the lights installed by a contractor for $200. It also alerted the renovation group on Facebook where it saw Mr Ong's advertisement.

Mr Ong is listed as the sole business owner of NJ Building, which does simple renovation works and was registered last August, according to Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority records.

In response to queries, the Consumers Association of Singapore (Case) said it received three complaints against NJ Building from Nov 1 last year to March 11 this year.

Case president Melvin Yong said: "In general, consumers complained that they engaged the contractor to paint their premises, but the contractor did not complete the job after collecting deposits or prepayments. When consumers requested for a refund, the company's contact person was not contactable."

The contract value of the paint jobs ranged from $1,150 to $1,800, the MP for Radin Mas added.

Mr Alex told ST that Case sent a letter to Mr Ong, but there was no response.

Most of the 10 consumers ST spoke to said they had engaged Mr Ong as his quotations were lower than those from other contractors, and he was available at the time they wanted the works to be done.