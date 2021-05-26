Consumer Electronics Exhibition to be held in hybrid format this year

The Consumer Electronics Exhibition (CEE) Festival will run in a hybrid online and offline format for the first time when it opens for 11 days tomorrow.

The CEE has had to adapt its usual physical show at Suntec convention centre because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The event was postponed last year.

This year, consumers can choose to shop online on participating exhibitors' websites, or offline at their retail outlets or showrooms. The exhibitors - such as Acer, Dell, Omnidesk, StarHub, Circles.Life, Harvey Norman and Challenger - will offer discounts of up to 80 per cent on consumer electronics and gaming peripherals.

New launches will be unveiled during the festival, such as the Philips Fidelio B97 soundbar, the Prism+ Q55-QE television and, exclusive to the festival, the InvaderPC Gundam Edition Terrestrial PC.

Consumers can trade in their old PCs, notebooks, tablets, smartphones and gaming consoles for an extra $10 to $25 on top of the regular rates offered. Repair services for tech devices are also available with pick-up and return options.

A lucky draw with more than $15,000 worth of prizes is being held in conjunction with the CEE, which will run till June 6.

A digital brochure, the full list of participating exhibitors, and quotes for repairs and trade-ins are available at www.ceeshow.com.sg

The CEE is organised by SingEx-Sphere Holdings, which is partly owned by Singapore Press Holdings.