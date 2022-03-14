Conflict not likely to have direct impact on food supply here

While Singapore does import some foods, such as eggs and cooking oil, from Ukraine, as well as seafood and alcoholic beverages from Russia, volumes are low, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

But the larger picture is that the conflict between the two European countries has led to higher oil prices and worsened a supply chain disruption triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. These developments are likely to put pressure on food prices globally.

Supermarket chains here, like FairPrice, Dairy Farm and Sheng Siong, play it safe with a diverse supplier base to ensure their warehouses remain stocked and prices for essential items stay affordable. FairPrice, for example, imports from more than 100 countries.

In a statement to The Straits Times, SFA said Singapore imports food from more than 170 countries and regions. "Should there be a disruption to any one source, our importers will tap alternative sources," a spokesman said.

Supermarket chains ST spoke to said they have been monitoring the Russia-Ukraine conflict closely.

The two countries are major suppliers of grains and vegetable oil, so global prices for staple items such as wheat and sunflower oil have not been spared by the war.

A Sheng Siong spokesman said price adjustments at its outlets are largely attributed to the rising costs of transport, energy, raw materials and labour. "We do not foresee any major disruption due to the situation in Ukraine," she said.

At FairPrice, a spokesman said that while some impact on commodities is expected from the conflict, the company is utilising strategies like stockpiling, forward buying and diversifying import sources to minimise impact on consumers.

"For example, we currently carry edible oil from countries such as Malaysia, Thailand, Australia, Italy and Spain," said the spokesman.

This month, FairPrice launched a weekly programme that offers a 5 per cent discount on 100 staple items to help the public cope with rising inflation. Last month, Cold Storage said it would roll out a monthly list of daily essential items that will be sold at low prices.

Economists and food security experts said that while the war might not directly impact the supply of imported foods, surging fuel costs are likely to push up food prices in the near future.

Chief Asia economist at Deutsche Bank Juliana Lee said: "In terms of direct impact, they (Russia and Ukraine) are not especially important trading partners for Singapore. For example, imports from the two economies represented less than 1 per cent of total imports by Singapore in the past two years, with the food share at negligible levels."

But she said the invasion represents a significant challenge for Singapore's price stability via different channels, such as surging energy prices. "High energy prices at prevailing levels, if they persist throughout this year, could add 0.75 per cent to Singapore's headline inflation," she said.

Professor Paul Teng, an adjunct senior fellow at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies at Nanyang Technological University, said: "Food prices will be expected to rise in the near future because of supply chain disruptions compounded by fuel price increases.

"From past experience, we know that any time there are supply chain disruptions and deliveries to supermarkets and other retailers are delayed, prices go up."

He added: "Singapore consumers will have to pay more for the same amount of uncooked food, generally. We also must not forget that we are still recovering from the pandemic, which has caused labour shortages in farm operations and therefore has reduced the supply available from some exporting countries."