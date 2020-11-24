Concerns that redemption process may be too complex for some

Consumers have expressed concerns that the scheme to give Singaporeans $100 worth of tourism vouchers to spend on the island may be too inconvenient for some to use.

From next month, those aged 18 and above will receive online vouchers to spend on local attractions, hotel stays and tours.

While many have welcomed the move, consumers who spoke to The Straits Times have also expressed worries after more details were announced by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) yesterday.

A chief concern was the "extremely complicated redemption process", with some like small business owner Lim Sioe Hwan, 32, saying that the inconvenience would deter people from spending the vouchers - especially the elderly.

Mr Lim said: "It would make much more sense for there to be just one STB-run website, rather than put more pressure on the customer to jump through hoops just to redeem a voucher... Instead of being spoilt for choice, it makes things more confusing."

He added that his parents, both in their late 60s, were befuddled by the redemption process.

University student Lynn Koh, 22, also suggested that there be a "centralised search engine", where all the deals available could be showcased with the relevant links.

"Without a central point for convenient comparison and contrast, it is even harder for customers to make discerning choices. If a lot of homework is involved just to use a voucher, it takes the ease out of what could be a fairly simple process," she said.

Engineer Raju Govindasamy, 49, intends to use the vouchers for a family outing at a local attraction.

"It is a good idea, but the way it is being implemented seems odd," he said.

"When you involve multiple merchants and do not have a centralised site from which vouchers can be redeemed, you make it much more difficult for consumers, however willing they are, to go about the process."

Some customers also expressed worries that older and less IT-savvy Singaporeans would find it difficult to redeem the vouchers - particularly with there being specialised physical redemption counters run by each merchant.

"It is confusing when there are specific counters meant for specific deals only," said Mr Loke Kam Wing, 77, who wants to use his vouchers for a day out with his wife, who is also in her 70s.

"I will not only have to do research online about what deals to get in advance, but I will also have to find the corresponding counter, which might not be close to me at all."

For Mr Goh Min Kwang, 45, who works in banking, the primary concern is the possibility that unscrupulous merchants might jack up the price of packages or activities, negating the value of the $100 voucher. "I hope there can be more transparency and intense price regulation," Mr Goh said.

STB said it takes a serious view of practices such as profiteering and will penalise merchants found to have done so.

But many people ST spoke to were very happy with the prospect of tourism vouchers - which can be used at all approved hotels, leisure attractions and local tours.

Ms Sakinah Mohd, 44, is considering spending the vouchers on a family staycation on Sentosa to celebrate her daughter Maia's eighth birthday, which is on Dec 20.

"This initiative helps to raise awareness of the different attractions we can visit," she said.

The vouchers cannot be transferred between individuals or combined with other people's vouchers. But Ms Sakinah added that she does not mind because they "allow those whose livelihoods and incomes have been hit by Covid-19 to enjoy time with family".

Cheryl Teh and Jessie Lim