Complaints against e-commerce sellers up 54%, despite overall decline: Case

SINGAPORE – Complaints from consumers involving online purchases were up by 54 per cent in the first six months of 2023 compared with the same period in 2022, despite a general decline in consumer complaints.

The Consumers Association of Singapore (Case) said on Monday that it received 1,703 complaints involving online purchases in the first half of 2023, up from the 1,107 complaints received in the first half of 2022.

Common complaints were those related to delivery issues, goods that were defective or did not conform to the contract, as well as misleading and false claims by sellers.

“This increase can be attributed to the increasing popularity of online shopping,” said the consumer watchdog in a statement, adding that 172 e-commerce complaints in this period involved the purchase of electrical and electronic products.

This was a 67 per cent increase from the same period in 2022.

Case president Melvin Yong said that an accreditation system for e-businesses under its CaseTrust arm will be launched in the coming months as the increase in e-commerce purchase complaints is “cause for concern”.

“The scheme will cover the entire range of e-commerce practices from pre-sale to post-sale, and addresses common consumer pain points when they shop online,” he said.

Case said it received a total of 7,316 complaints in the first half of 2023, a drop of 8 per cent from the 7,960 complaints filed in the same period in 2022.

The electrical and electronics industry received the highest number of complaints in the first half of 2023, with 653, followed by renovation contractors, cars, beauty and furniture.

“Most industries saw a decrease in complaints except a few industries where the increase was generally marginal,” said Case.

Renovation contractor complaints down

In particular, complaints against renovation contractors – which had topped the list in the January-June period in 2022 – fell by 22 per cent, from 807 to 631.

Case said the dip can be attributed to the easing of supply chain disruption due to the Covid-19 pandemic, where previously renovation contractors could not complete projects on schedule because of manpower shortages and delays in the shipment of renovation materials.

Mr Yong said more companies in the home renovation industry have been encouraged to adopt the CaseTrust Standard Renovation Contract, which specifies clear work and payment schedules.

“Web portals such as Qanvast and HomeMatch have also started to differentiate between CaseTrust-accredited contractors and non-accredited ones, which helped consumers to make an informed choice,” he noted.