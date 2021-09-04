Comex returns with discounts and special deals galore

Singapore's largest consumer technology festival, Comex Festival, has returned for its 27th run, with new launches, online events and much-anticipated discounts.

Running from Sept 2 to 12, the fair will offer special deals on gadgets, consumer electronics, software and subscriptions. Special promotions include a 30 per cent discount on the popular Samsung Galaxy S20 smartphone, which is going at $799 instead of $1,168.

The Microsoft Surface Pro laptop, a student favourite, has also seen its price axed - by $268 to $1,520.

The annual Comex fair typically drew crowds of 125,000 a day when it was held at the Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre before the coronavirus pandemic.

Restrictions in the light of Covid-19 will see the fair eschew exhibition grounds this year for an online and satellite retail hybrid experience instead. It was held virtually last year.

Comex has also partnered e-commerce platform Shopee, with more than 20 participating brands offering up to 90 per cent off gadgets, games and more in the Super Tech Show, a Comex exclusive event held on the Shopee website, from Sept 5 to 12.

Online activities include live streams such as a 9.9 live show on the ComexITShow Facebook page from 7pm to 10pm next Thursday. These will feature promotions and live demonstration sessions from brands such as Microsoft and Samsung.

Flash vouchers of up to $100 off will also be given away daily.

Shopee will also release limited-time deals at selected time slots, including special one-for-one deals, bundle deals, gifts with purchase, deals under 99 cents and other offers.

Shoppers looking to view products in person can visit participating stores such as Challenger.

More information about the participating brands, events and promotions can be found at www.comexitshow.com.sg

Comex is organised annually by Constellar Exhibitions, a unit of Constellar Holdings (formerly known as SingEx-Sphere). Constellar Holdings is owned by Temasek and Singapore Press Holdings.