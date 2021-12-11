Cold Storage recalls Cantorel's Plateau 5 Fromages cheese product due to possible bacterial contamination

SINGAPORE - A cheese product has been taken off the shelves because it may contain a bacteria that can cause fever, abdominal cramps and diarrhoea.

Cantorel's "Plateau 5 Fromages" cheese product is produced in France.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on Saturday (Dec 11) that the European Commission's Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed had issued a notification that the product was recalled as it could be contaminated by listeria monocytogenes.

This prompted SFA to direct Cold Storage, the sole importer of the product in Singapore, to recall the product.

"The affected batch of products have since been removed from retail shelves and are no longer in the market," said SFA.

The bacteria is found in the environment such as soil and water, as well as in the faeces of humans and animals.

Someone with mild listeriosis, which is the infection caused by the bacteria, usually has fever and muscle aches, preceded by diarrhoea.

The infection can be treated with antibiotics if diagnosed early.

SFA advised consumers who have bought the affected product not to consume it.

"Those who have consumed the implicated product and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice," it said.

Consumers may contact Cold Storage on 1800-8918-100 for inquiries.