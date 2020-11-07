Closing-down sales begin at both Robinsons stores

Robinsons began its storewide sales yesterday at its last two outlets in Singapore at The Heeren and Raffles City Shopping Centre.

A Robinsons spokesman said the sales would continue until all stock was sold, and that new stock was still arriving as warehouses are being emptied.

The retailer's appointed liquidator, KordaMentha, which is looking into the closing of the two stores, hopes they will remain open for the coming weeks to facilitate final sales for customers.

In an online document answering customers' frequently asked questions, KordaMentha said that it was hopeful of executing a sale campaign until around the middle to end of next month.

The 162-year-old department store announced on Oct 30 the impending closure of its last two stores here, adding that the decision to liquidate was prompted by a range of factors, including changing consumer tastes and cost pressures such as rent.

Following yesterday's announcement of Robinsons' closing-down sales, customers were seen queueing to enter the Heeren store, with a fast-moving queue of about 30 people in the early evening.

Engineer Lionel Lim, 25, was there to buy shirts. "I need shirts for upcoming occasions like Chinese New Year and Christmas... and I don't know when Robinsons would close," he said.

Some customers have raised concerns over mattresses they paid the retailer for but have yet to receive.

KordaMentha said on Thursday that customers who ordered Simmons, Sealy, Serta or King Koil mattresses from Robinsons and have paid in full can expect them to be delivered, as the suppliers will honour the purchases.

A fifth company, Mattress International (MaxCoil), said yesterday that it would also honour orders.

"We have... contacted all affected customers and have confirmed their deliveries without any additional charges, regardless of their payment status to Robinsons," it said.

For customers who have made a deposit of $200 with Robinsons, MaxCoil said it would absorb the cost of the deposit and fulfil the order if the remaining amount is paid to the company.

KordaMentha said on Thursday that discussions with other mattress suppliers are ongoing, and it will provide updates when they are available.

•Additional reporting by Ang Qing