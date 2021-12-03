Christmas shopping sorted: Get great gifts for everyone in your list at this online store

If you have yet to start your Christmas shopping and are starting to panic, here’s a clever tip. This year, FairPrice makes festive shopping super convenient – not only can you find something for everyone on the list, from food, drinks, health and beauty products, and decor items to toys and electronics, you can do it all in the comfort of your home.

Besides the convenience, FairPrice will also be offering online exclusive items, deals and discounts. And to get you further into the festive mood, shoppers stand to win up to $1,000 in the weekly Christmas draws. Every $30 you spend gets you one entry ticket to the weekly draw.

SANTA'S TIP: Download the FairPrice App for iPhone or Android to snap up the exclusive online offers wherever you are.

Here are just some of the exclusive gifts and treats you can find online at FairPrice for your spouse, the kids, your parents, your pets, best friends, and everyone else. And if you’re entertaining at home, you’ll find all your needs here too.

Gifts for him





D.LAB Dezign Dynamic Wired Gaming Headphones, at $39. PHOTO: FAIRPRICE





Electronic gifts are sure winners – and FairPrice has quietly built up a huge selection online. Try D.LAB Dezign Dynamic Wired Gaming Headphones, at $39, or a 20,000 mAh Solar-Power Wireless Power Bank, at $69, which lets him power four devices at the same time. Plus, it has an integrated SOS flashlight, perfect for outdoor or camping use.

If he’s not a gadget guy, how about a bottle of prestige spirits? Even better – some are on offer for the festive season. For example, Johnnie Walker Scotch Whisky (Black Label) is $58 (UP: $67), until December 30, 2021.

Pearse Lyons 7 Years Distiller's Choice is an Irish-style whiskey that tastes like the most alcoholic fruitcake of all time, with notes of honeyed malt, clove-studded orange and sherried dried fruit, at $89.60 (700ml).

For a man who sets style standards, the new J Beverly Hills Men Moulding Pomade, at $66, provides definition without stiffness or greasy look.

Gifts for her





Lululun Pink Balance Daily Toner Mask, at $29.90 (36 sheets). PHOTO: FAIRPRICE





This year, with people spending so much time at home, gifts that help create a serene and special atmosphere indoors are sure to be a hit. To Be Calm’s fragranced soy wax candle, at $60 (480g), comes in a new Christmas fragrance, which is a soothing blend of balsam and cedar. It comes in an eco-friendly glass container that can be upcycled.

Equally soothing is the new Lululun Pink Balance Daily Toner Mask. At $29.90 (36 sheets), it’s an affordable way to moisturise and brighten skin. Give this as a gift and she can turn every evening into a pampering spa session.

If she’s a gourmand, CHOCOELF Christmas Craft Chocolate Bark, at $16 (120g), is a sweet gift. It’s “No Sugar Added”, but still tastes delightfully decadent. The packaging is also cute – you get the feeling it really has been made by elves!

The gift packaging for Basilur Miniature Tea Book Volume V is really special. Inside a gift box that looks like a vintage book, you find a pack of Christmas Spices Black Tea. At $12 (10g).

Gifts for kids (and fur kids)





Delico Merry Christmas Wafer sticks, at $9.95 (pack of five 100g boxes). PHOTO: FAIRPRICE



Kids are tough to shop for, but FairPrice is doing a great job of playing Santa’s little helper this year. For the youngest member of the family, a cuddly gift is the Shears Purest Baby 6-piece gift set, at $29.90, in a cute Yellow Duck pattern.

Older kids who enjoy a challenge will enjoy assembling a 3D transparent jigsaw. The Play N Learn 3D Crystal Puzzle shows Snoopy hugging a heart and it teaches spatial awareness (and patience!). It’s on offer at $23.92 (UP: $29.90) until Dec 30.

Too stressful? Delico Merry Christmas Wafer sticks, at $9.95 (pack of five 100g boxes), make nice stocking stuffers. Available in Cookies & Cream or Chocolate flavours.

Older children will love the padded Anti-Theft Backpack with integrated USB port, at $49. It allows them to connect to a power bank inside the bag so they can charge phones and laptops on the go.

To ensure your pets get the best, the UV Smart Pet Water Fountain, at $149, uses three washable filters, plus UV light to remove sediment, heavy metals and chlorine from your pet’s water. Plus, the device is app-enabled, to push reminders to your phone when it is time to clean the filters or top up the water.

Design-obsessed “pawrents” will also love the Furrytail Little House Scratcher Max, at $39, which has a cat scratch pad inside the modern, minimalist “house”.

All You Need for Entertaining





Brown Brothers Moscato Rosa, at $27.90. PHOTO: FAIRPRICE





From decor to festive food, it’s all here. Start by hanging sparkly Paperforte Stars, at $2.90 each, all over your house. Grab a handful and string them up everywhere (they’re especially gorgeous with twinkly fairy lights inside). Then set out a feast of festive food and drink.

Sasha’s Fine Foods makes entertaining easy with premium and sustainably sourced meat and seafood, with no preservatives or additives. The Sausage Rolls, at $19.90; Black Pepper Chicken Pie, at $10.90; and Angus Charolais Wagyu Beef Burgers, at $20.90, are great to serve at relaxed get-togethers, or even with cocktails.

For something guaranteed to wow family and friends, opt for the Home Glazed Gammon Ham, at $39.90. This delicious centrepiece for festive meals is delivered cooked and frozen, so you don’t have to rush around at the last minute. Just thaw and reheat in the oven for 10 minutes – and enjoy the compliments.

When it comes to refreshing festive toasts, nothing says celebration like bubbles. FairPrice has everything from sweet and sparkling spumante wine to brut prosecco, plus some refreshing options, like the Brown Brothers Moscato Rosa, at $27.90, which is a festive pink sparkling wine with the perfect level of fruit for Asian cuisine.

