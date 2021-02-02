Hundreds of shoppers throng Chinatown Complex wet market ahead of Chinese New Year

SINGAPORE - Hundreds of shoppers were seen inside the wet market that is situated on the basement of the Chinatown Complex on Tuesday morning (Feb 2).

They were hoping to stock up on seafood and ingredients for steamboat dishes ahead of Chinese New Year reunion dinners next week.

When the Straits Times visited the market on Tuesday, more than 120 people were queueing to enter through the one entrance that was manned by safe management officers.

Shoppers were seen entering the market through four other entrances but no safe management officers were seen at those sites.

At periodic intervals, 20 or so shoppers were allowed into the wet market via the one manned entrance.

By 11.30am, this entry restriction was lifted. Over 300 people were thronging the wet market by noon. This was more than the maximum number of people allowed in the market at any one time, according to a sign seen by The Straits Times.

Many shoppers who continued queueing outside said they visit the wet market every year but this was the first time they had to queue outside in order to enter.

However, they remained in line because the market offers value-for-money seafood and rare yong tau foo ingredients.

Mr Hee Loy Sung, 60, said he came all the way from Woodlands to buy pomfret and grouper from the same fishmonger he visits every year in Chinatown Complex.

"He processes the fish very well, I buy about 10 fishes at one go," said Mr Hee, who works in the construction sector.

Housewife Sim Mei Ling, 67, queued for 20 minutes to buy fish paste from a yong tau foo stall at the wet market.

She made the trip to the market since she cannot find the item elsewhere.

"I'm not worried about catching Covid-19 because I always stand far away from the crowd," she added.

Other customers were more concerned about the risk of contracting the virus.

A shopper who wants to be known only as Ms Tan visited the market because it offers a wider selection of cheaper ingredients.

"It's crowded. But it will be even more crowded closer to Chinese New Year," the 64-year-old cleaner said.

Ms Low Sai Teng, 64, who runs a seafood stall: "There have been twice as many customers since last weekend. By the time we close at 2pm, almost all our prawns are sold out."





Around 300 people throng the wet market at the basement of Chinatown Complex on Feb 2, 2021. ST PHOTO: SHERLYN SIM



Shorter queues were seen at stalls selling vegetables, eggs and other provisions.

"Fish and prawns can be frozen. But vegetables cannot last if people buy in advance" said vegetable stall owner Koh Chew Geok, 56.

There were no markings to be seen on the floors of the wet market to remind shoppers to maintain a distance of 1m from one another.

As a result, some of the queues criss-crossed despite efforts by some stallowners who put up their own signs to remind customers to keep their distance.

"We tell our customers, don't visit during peak hours - especially before 9am. It gets so crowded, you can't walk down the main aisle," said Ms Chew Hui Min, 19, who helps out at her father's Song Fish Supplier stall.

"Most customers understand you have to stand apart. They are also scared of getting the virus," added Ms Koh.

Since Jan 15, more safe distancing ambassadors have been deployed in Chinatown to patrol the precinct daily, Ms Serene Tan, director of arts and cultural precincts at Singapore Tourism Board (STB), told The Straits Times on Monday.

"Police will step in to deal with any law and order incidents... Shoppers are also encouraged to plan their visits to Chinatown during off-peak periods to avoid crowds," she added.

The Straits Times has contacted the National Environment Agency for further comment.

Additional reporting by Ng Wei Kai