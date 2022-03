SINGAPORE - Businesses at the once bustling tourist hot spot of Chinatown are, like many others in Singapore, hoping for a swift revival with the easing of Covid-19 measures.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's announcements on Thursday (March 24) about the lifting of most restrictions for fully vaccinated tourists entering Singapore was welcomed by store owners and workers alike, who are counting down till the streets of Chinatown are crowded again.