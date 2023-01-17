China-S’pore flights at only 10% of pre-pandemic levels; more expected by end-2023

SINGAPORE – The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) expects the number of Chinese tourist arrivals in 2023 to be between 30 per cent and 60 per cent of pre-Covid-19 pandemic numbers, which were around 3.6 million visitors a year.

This will largely depend on the speed at which China allows outbound travel, as well as the pace at which flights between Singapore and China resume, said STB’s assistant chief executive of international group, Ms Juliana Kua.

Speaking at an STB briefing on Tuesday, Ms Kua said that as at January, there are 38 weekly flights from Singapore to China. This is less than 10 per cent of the pre-pandemic numbers of hundreds of direct flights to more than 20 Chinese cities every week.

“One thing we are watching very closely is how quickly air capacity ramps up,” she said.

She also noted China’s announcement in December that outbound travel will recover in a “calibrated and careful manner”.

“We are awaiting further announcements and signals as to what that actually will mean in terms of bringing back outbound Chinese travel,” she said.

Ms Kua said that among the different kinds of Chinese tourists are these two types – those who travel in smaller groups and go for customised itineraries, and those looking for “deeper experiences” that go beyond ticking things off a bucket list.

“Singapore is very well placed to attract those customers,” she added.

With China making up the bulk of Singapore’s visitor arrivals pre-pandemic, it is also apparent that Chinese tourists are keen to come here.

“In the media, you see that Singapore is in the top 10 among desirable places for Chinese travellers to go to once they are comfortable about travelling again,” noted Ms Kua.

According to figures released by travel services provider Trip.com, which runs Chinese-language travel service platform Ctrip, the number of Chinese tourists travelling to Singapore for the upcoming Chinese New Year holiday shows a 499 per cent year-on-year rise.

Singapore is among the top five most popular countries for mainland Chinese tourists booking holidays in South-east Asia over the Chinese New Year season, alongside Thailand, Malaysia, Cambodia and Indonesia.