Changes to note for travel to Japan, Taiwan from October

Japan will allow individual travellers to enter from Oct 11, marking the country's most decisive move yet to revive tourism.

Japan will reinstate visa waivers and the cap on daily arrivals will be lifted, said Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday at a news conference in New York.

Taiwan is also scrapping its mandatory Covid-19 quarantine for arrivals from around Oct 13, and will ease other restrictions from next week as the island continues to reopen.

The Straits Times explains the latest slew of changes.

Q: What are the main changes I need to be aware of?

A: Visa waivers will be reinstated for both Japan and Taiwan in the coming weeks.

The changes for Japan will take effect from Oct 11.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, Japan allowed visitors from 68 countries and regions, including Singapore, to stay for as long as 90 days without a visa.

The cap on daily arrivals in Japan will also end. Previously, the daily limit for all arrivals - including Japanese nationals, foreign residents and those entering on business and tourist visas - was 50,000.

As for Taiwan, visa-free entry for nationals of all countries that were on the visa-waiver list before the pandemic will resume from Sept 29.

The weekly limit for international visitors to Taiwan will reportedly be raised to 150,000 from Oct 13, along with the lifting of a ban on tour groups.