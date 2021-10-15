Ceres 100% Apple Juice recalled after organic compound that can induce nausea detected

SINGAPORE - Batches of an apple juice product are being recalled after elevated levels of patulin were detected, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on Friday (Oct 15).

The organic compound can occur in fruits such as apples due to fungal contamination before and after harvest.

The move comes after the International Food Safety Authorities Network informed SFA of the recall of "Ceres 100% Apple Juice" products.

The manufacturer's in-house testing had detected elevated levels of patulin.

SFA said the ingestion of large amounts of the compound from food is associated with nausea, gastrointestinal disturbances and vomiting.

However, brief exposure without excessive intake is unlikely to pose health issues, it added.

The detected levels exceed the maximum limit in fruit juices as stated in the Singapore Food Regulations, SFA said.

It advises those who bought the apple juice to not drink it, and to seek medical advice if they have already done so and are concerned about their health.

SFA directed the importer Naspac Marketing to recall the implicated batches of product and the recall is ongoing.