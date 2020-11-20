Camp, race go-karts and more - at Changi Airport

Fancy a staycation sleeping under stars and waking to a view of the world's tallest indoor waterfall?

You can now book one at Changi Festive Village, Changi Airport's biggest lifestyle experience, which was unveiled yesterday with support from Singapore Tourism Board. It runs till Jan 3.

Families can cosy up in glamping tents at Cloud9 Piazza and Shiseido Forest Valley at Jewel Changi Airport, also home to the HSBC Rain Vortex. In the day, the tents can be used to host picnics.

Glamping rates start from $320 a night, and the picnic fees are from $160 for a three-hour slot.

At Changi Experience Studio, adventure and discovery camps showcase behind-the-scenes airport experiences and festive craft workshops. Over at Terminal 3, the Jurassic era takes centre stage, with life-like dinosaur displays.

For those who miss holidays at winter retreats during this time of the year, the terminal has also built Singapore's largest double-storey, snow funhouse.

From next Thursday, fans can take part in night-time, go-kart racing at Terminal 4.

Mr Jayson Goh, managing director of airport operations management at Changi Airport Group, said the year-end is traditionally a special time, with festive cheer greeting travellers and visitors.

"With the Government's emphasis on promoting domestic tourism this festive season, we hope to also show our support to travel, hospitality and retail partners who are adversely impacted by Covid-19," he added.

"The line-up of activities is designed to provide entertainment for the whole family - from fun dinosaur-themed activities for the little ones, to exciting go-kart racing and glamping experiences for both the young and young-at-heart. We are also using the occasion to experiment with new tourism products that can be relevant for incoming tourists when travel recovers."

• For bookings, go to www.changifestivevillage.com/