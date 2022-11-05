Blame bad weather, rising labour and fuel costs for higher fish prices

SINGAPORE – When Madam Mabel Chia, 40, buys threadfin at the Bukit Timah Market, she used to get one big enough to feed her family of six.

These days, she has had to cast around for something more affordable but smaller. Pointing to another fish which was bigger on Saturday, she said: “I used to be able to get something around this size, but it’s too expensive so I have to choose the smaller one.

“My father prefers to eat less meat, and wants to eat more fish because it’s healthier and softer for him to chew, so I don’t really have much choice. I’ll probably cook another vegetable dish to make up for the smaller portion.”

The early arrival of this year’s monsoon season, coupled with rising fuel and labour costs, has pushed up the price of fish and seafood from Malaysia by some 20 per cent.

The Straits Times spoke to fishmongers in Tekka Market, Bukit Timah Market and Toa Payoh, who all said that in the last two months they had experienced suppliers’ price hikes of 10 to 20 per cent.

“When the weather is bad, the supply of fish falls because the fishermen don’t go out,” said Mr Alex Lee, 55, owner of seafood stall Lee Yit Huat Trading at Tekka Market “The price is determined by the supply of fish available to us. When the weather is bad, the supply goes down and the suppliers then charge more.”

A 32-year veteran of the trade, he added that the red grouper he sells would cost around $19 per kg but the price has since risen to $24 per kg. “I’ve maintained my price so that my customers can still afford to buy it but it means my profits are also down.”

Adding to his woes is the manpower crunch, which means that he has had to look elsewhere for workers.

“There are fewer workers who want to work in this industry, so they can demand higher pay. This all adds up to the cost of the fish when it reaches us,” said Mr Lee.

Madam Lina Wong, 50, who runs Song Yu Ji Seafood at the Bukit Timah Market with her husband, said: “I’ve seen the prices of some fish go up by as much as 50 per cent. In those cases, we won’t buy it when we go to the fishery port, because there’s no one who will buy it from us.”

She added that her stall has kept the price of the Emperor red snappers at $25 per kg even though the cost has gone up, in a bid to retain customers.

“It’s normal for the price to fluctuate, because the supply of wild caught fish is never stable,” said Madam Wong. “Prices normally rise towards the end of the year and before Chinese New Year and go down right after but I think it will be much more than normal this time because of how soon Chinese New Year is.”

Chinese New Year will be celebrated in January in 2023.