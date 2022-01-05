BHG Singapore to charge 20 cents per transaction for use of plastic bags

SINGAPORE - BHG Singapore will be charging 20 cents per transaction for the use of plastic bags across its five department stores islandwide from Friday (Jan 7).

It said on Wednesday (Jan 5) that the move is meant to reduce the need for such bags, with the aim to eliminate usage completely by 2023.

It added that the initiative is expected to save an estimated one million single-use plastic bags yearly.

Other businesses have also tried to rein in the use of plastic bags.

Supermarket chain FairPrice, for instance, charges 20 cents per transaction for plastic bags at selected outlets.

Chief financial officer of BHG Singapore, Mr Jheeva Subramanian, said: "We hope that this will ignite positive and green consuming habits. We aim for reusable bags to be an ubiquitous sight in the near future."

Customers are encouraged to bring their own bags or purchase reusable bags, which cost $1 for a medium-sized one and $1.20 for large.

All proceeds from the bag sales will go to Club Rainbow (Singapore), a non-profit charity that helps children with chronic illnesses and their families.

A total of 86,000 reusable bags were sold in 2021, with $33,505 donated to Club Rainbow this year. Its president, Dr Sashikumar Ganapathy, said he is delighted to be working with BHG again.

"We are fully behind BHG Singapore in their move towards greener consumption habits and recognise that the donations we have received have been significant in aiding the introduction of new initiatives we have rolled out during the pandemic to support children and their families," he added.

BHG said it will be extending its green drive to its e-commerce platforms in the future to further put a brake on carbon emissions and plastic waste.