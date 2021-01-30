BHG concept store opens in former Robinsons space at Raffles City

A new concept store selling beauty, fashion as well as home and living products has taken over shop units on two levels vacated by Robinsons at Raffles City Shopping Centre.

One Assembly, a partnership between BHG Singapore and Raffles City Singapore, held its soft launch on Wednesday, ahead of its official opening early next month.

Robinsons, which occupied three levels at the mall, closed its store on Jan 9, bringing 162 years of history to an end. The main outlet at The Heeren had closed earlier.

Level three remains unoccupied. A Raffles City spokesman previously said talks with various brands were ongoing.

The Straits Times yesterday spotted around 10 people waiting for the One Assembly store, which is spread over levels one and two, to open at 11am.

Among them was Ms Judy Lau, 65, who said she was there out of curiosity. She had previously frequented the Robinsons store to shop for clothes to mark Chinese New Year, which falls on Feb 12 and 13.

"We need to go in and take a look and see how different it is. By bringing in new brands, the store will elevate the shopping experience," she said.

Like its predecessor, One Assembly will offer a range of products including kitchenware and mattresses, as well as items from Osim and luxury brand Tiffany & Co.

But some shoppers, like Ms Jenny Neo, 57, were more interested in good discounts than the product range. "I went down to Robinsons during its annual Black Friday sale because of the great discounts. I may come back to (One Assembly) if prices are attractive," the secretary said.

Associate Professor Lawrence Loh from the National University of Singapore Business School agreed that price was an important factor to entice shoppers.

"It is possible for products at different price points to coexist under the same roof. BHG should not define its product range too narrowly," he said. He added that the soft launch was timely, as Chinese New Year is around the corner.

MULTIPLE CARROTS It is possible for products at different price points to coexist under the same roof. BHG should not define its product range too narrowly... If it doesn't open now, it will miss the golden opportunity. Chinese New Year is a peak shopping season. ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR LAWRENCE LOH, from the National University of Singapore Business School.

"If it doesn't open now, it will miss the golden opportunity. Chinese New Year is a peak shopping season," he noted.

When One Assembly officially opens next month, it will also house two spa cabins for shoppers wishing to relax.

"Having a lifestyle element will help to draw shoppers to check out the store. If the store just sells necessities, people will buy only when they require a particular item," said a shopper who wanted to be known only as Ms Kuen.

Mr Jonathan Denis-Jacob, head of consulting and advisory at real estate consultancy Colliers International, said: "The two experiential spa cabins... are good examples of unique value propositions that will help the store attract footfall, extend dwell time and increase visit frequency."

BHG, or Beijing Hualian Group, is a Chinese retailer headquartered in Beijing. It has stores in Bugis, Clementi, Chua Chu Kang, Bishan and Jurong.