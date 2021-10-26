Food business ops suspended at Proofer Bakery after SFA finds massive pest infestation

SINGAPORE - A bakery chain with 16 outlets in shopping malls and elsewhere had its operations suspended until further notice after a massive infestation of cockroaches and rodents was found in its food preparation areas and delivery trucks.

Proofer Bakery was also directed to recall food products from its stores, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Tuesday (Oct 26).

Its retail bakery brand, Proofer Boulangerie, has outlets in places such as AMK Hub and Changi City Point.

On Tuesday, Proofer Boulangerie posted on its Facebook page that it had closed for the day for cleaning.

SFA said it inspected the bakery's premises at 171 Kampong Ampat in the MacPherson area and found evidence of a large pest infestation, with cockroaches and dead rodents at the premises and in both its delivery trucks.

It also found several lapses related to poor maintenance of the premises, it added.

SFA said it has directed Proofer Bakery to suspend its food business operations and rectify the lapses and take measures to improve the cleanliness of and food safety practices at its premises.

The Straits Times has contacted the company for comment. According to public records, Proofer Bakery was formed in 2014, and lists Ms Anita Chia and Mr Aris Goh as its directors.

SFA said: "Food safety is a joint responsibility as food can be contaminated anywhere along the food chain.

"While SFA continues to be vigilant and works to ensure that regulatory measures are in place and properly enforced, the industry and consumers must also play their part."

The agency added that all food operators should ensure their premises are clean and well maintained, and that staff are trained on proper food safety management.

SFA said it would take enforcement action against operators who flout regulations, and that offenders are liable for a fine of up to $10,000 or a jail term of up to a year, or both.

It added: "Members of the public who come across poor food safety practices in our food establishments are advised not to patronise them and provide feedback via our online feedback form with details for our follow up investigations."